Experts say EPRDF’s Merger Helps to Exercise Genuine Federal System, Open New Chapter

Addis Ababa October 26 /2019 The Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front’s (EPRDF) plan for merger to form a single national party will “open a new chapter in Ethiopian political history” and help to “build genuine federal system,” experts said.

It has been several years since the issue of merger being discussed among member parties of EPRDF, which is a coalition of four identity-based political parties.

Consensus on the need to form a single party was reached among member parties of EPRDF at the 11th EPRDF’s Congress held in Hawassa city, Southern Ethiopia in October 2018.

Since then the party is working to make the formation of a single national party a reality.

The new national party is expected to embrace affiliate parties governing regional states of Afar, Benishangul Gumuz, Gambella, Harari and Somali.

Dr. Temesgn Burka, Research Sector Head at Democratic System Building Center of the Office of the EPRDF, told ENA that the decision to form a single national party will help to stimulate sense of unity.

Noting that the issue has been raised since the 7th EPRDF’s Congress, Temesgen said the merger among member and affiliate parties of EPRDF should have come earlier.

As the request for merger increases, EPRDF has decided in 2017 to conduct a scientific study on the issue.

The team that assigned to conduct the study presented a proposal, which underlines the significance of a merger due to various reasons, Temesgen said.

The proposal was expected to be endorsed by the 11th EPRDF Congress. However, it was not presented to the Congress as the Executive Committee and EPRDF Council couldn’t discuss the proposal earlier.

Temesgen said that portraying the merger as a move that undermines the federal system is wrong. Rather, it will help to exercise genuine federalism as it provides the opportunity for affiliate parties to equally engage in federal issues and ensures equal participation.

For Temesgen, the current structure of EPRDF that denies affiliate parties’ right to compete for the country’s top leadership – president and prime minister, is the one that should be denounced for undermining the federal system.

The merger would not become a threat for the federal system rather it would be crucial for safeguarding the interests and needs of all Ethiopian people, he added.

Yonas Zewde, a PhD Student at Addis Ababa University, agrees with Temesgen. He said that the merger is important as the current structure denies the rights of people in regions administered by the affiliate parties to decide on national issues.

The people in those states have been denied of their right to equally participate on national issues and to lead the country, he said referring to the way that EPRDF passes decisions.

EPRDF passes decisions regarding national issues through its executive committee, which is comprised of only the four member parties.

According to him, the merger will change this for good by allowing people from those states participate in national issues and even compete for the country’s leadership.

Though the decision to form a single party is late, Yonas expressed belief that it would open a new chapter in the political history and help to move the identity-based politics to an ideal one.

Furthermore, Yonas stated that the merger, which is expected to change the identity-based party structure to a national one, would have immense role in strengthening unity and harmony among citizens.

EPRDF is a coalition of three ethnic based political parties from Amhara, Oromiya and Tigray, and a party representing the Southern part of the country with over 40 ethnic groups.