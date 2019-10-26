Ethiopia Launches Blood Donation Campaign to Collect 300,000 Units

Addis Ababa October 265 /2019 Ethiopia has launched a month-long national blood donation campaign today aiming to collect 300,000 units of blood.

According to the Ministry of Health, over 10,000 people are registered online to donate blood so far.

Some 10,000 unit of blood is expected to be collected today throughout the country, according to the Ministry.

The campaign is aimed at improving the culture blood donation and ease shortage of blood supply in hospitals by encouraging individuals to donate blood.

The national blood donation campaign is being held throughout the country under the theme: “Life for Life! Give Blood, Save Life!”.