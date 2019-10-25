House Speaker Holds Talk with German Minister

Addis Ababa , October 25/2019 Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives, Tagesse Chafo, held discussion today with Economics, Energy, Transport and Housing Minister Tarek Al-Wazir about ways of supporting the parliament and exploring business opportunities.



The German delegation comprises of politicians, economists, and academicians is in Ethiopia to provide technical assistance and share experience.

House Speaker, Tagesse Chafo said on the occasion Ethiopia appreciates the assistance of the government of Germany and the people.

Economics, Energy, Transport and Housing Minister, Tarek Al-Wazir said, “We are of curse looking for opportunities after the political and economic reform in Ethiopia since last year.”

The country is making peace inside the country and with neighboring countries, so it is a good place to come to and deepen cooperation, he noted.

Al-Wazir added that the government of Germany is also helping technical and vocational training because “there are many young people who need skill.”

Members of the German delegation were briefed about the structure of the parliament and the reform in the country.