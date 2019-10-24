UN Working to Reinforce Women Involvement in Peacekeeping

Addis Ababa October 24 /2019 United Nations and African Union are working to strengthen the involvement of women in peacekeeping, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said.

United Nations Day was commemorated in Ethiopia today in the presence of UN staff, senior Ethiopian government officials, and the diplomatic community at UNECA.

Briefing journalists, Mohammed said the commemoration would reinforce women’s support to the countries of this region in achieving Agendas 2030 and 2063.

The deputy secretary-general stated that she met with President Sahlework Zewdie to launch African Women Leaders Network and discuss the challenges faced in peacekeeping to come up with possible solutions.

“It is very exciting to see the leadership of Ethiopian women in business and in other decision-making roles in government and parliament; and this is a country that has been at the forefront of driving women’s positions in leadership,” she noted.

Mohammed met with the African Union Peace and Security Council to reinforce some messages about women’s role in peacekeeping; and also visited Djibouti and Somalia to see the support that has been given to many women who return after being caught up in human trafficking, migrant community and refugees.

The leadership in both countries recognize the leadership that Ethiopia is providing for the region; and this is very important, she noted.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary on Multilateral Affairs, Mahlet Hailu said on her part the world is facing challenges in the rising number of interested conflicts, transnational and organized crimes, terrorism, violent extremism, and human trafficking that threaten global peace and security.

“Addressing these challenges needs concerted global effort and we firmly believe it is through multilateral approaches under the UN and other regional mechanisms that we can address these difficulties,” she said.

Mahlet further stated that this is why Ethiopia contributes for the advancement of the purpose and principles of the United Nations and its collective regional and global responsibilities.

Ethiopia has also been encouraging the prevention of conflicts and addressing disputes through preventive diplomacy, political dialogue and peaceful settlement of conflicts through negotiation and mediation in Africa and around the globe.