Cooperation in Horn of Africa Should Spread All Over Continent, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa October 24 /2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the spirit of cooperation observed in the Horn of Africa has to be spread all over Africa.

Speaking at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi the Abiy called on Africans to work in cooperation in building prosperity instead of fighting poverty.

He explained that Ethiopia is working to build a bright nation by correcting mistakes and tapping its potentials in the spirit of synergy.

According to him, the synergy which cements cooperation in the Horn of Africa should also be made to spread all over the continent.

Indicating the mineral and agriculture sectors as potential areas that the countries can largely cooperate, the premier urged cooperation in this regard .

Abiy noted the complex problems the world is facing could be solved only through cooperation.

He noted that the Russia-Africa cooperation forum will have huge significance in this regard.