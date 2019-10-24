PM’s Nobel Peace Prize to Consolidate Trust, Sustainable Tranquility in Africa: Ambassadors

Addis Ababa October 24 /2019 The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won is a huge boost to contribute to consolidate peace initiatives in the African continent, according to ambassadors.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, ambassadors and diplomats residing in the capital Addis Ababa pointed out the prize is a pride not only for Ethiopians but also for the entire Africans.

Swedish Ambassador to Ethiopia, Trabjorn Pettersson said the award is recognition to the Prime Minister’s commitment to maintain peace and sustain prosperity in the region.

“I think it is very well deserved and a big opportunity for Ethiopia and Abiy Ahmed as a leader to preach the message of peace and love he has been doing during the previous years,” he believed.

He added that it is also a prize of trust and hope to the outstanding role he played in ending decades of Ethio-Eritrea border conflict and efforts to realize multifaceted regional cooperation.

“Of course the recent the prize awarded, it is partially linked to the peace accord reached with Eretria and relations established with opposition parties and the peace deal he arbitrated among the countries of the Horn of Africa,” the ambassador said.

Ambassador Pettersson noted that nurturing a lasting peaceful solution requires more efforts but Abiy’s Nobel Peace Prize is a prize for mutual trust and hope for future Africa.

“Of course establishing peace in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa could take longer time and requires patience. I think this is the sign that the international community really appreciated Abiy’s stand and the evolving peace processes in this volatile region.”

Ascertaining that there are challenges that Ethiopia had been and still is facing, he said, adding that “but Ethiopia has started on a peaceful journey.”

Merete Ludemo, Norwegian Ambassador to Ethiopia said it will induce positive influence in the Horn Africa the continent at large with regard to ensuring durable peace and prosperity.

“I think that is a very good recognition for what Prime Minister Abiy has been doing and recognition of all the efforts done by African leaders to solve the problems in the African continent”

Sri Lanka’s Ambasador, Sumith Dassanayake said Premier Abiy winning the Nobel Peace Prize is a remarkable achievement in modern history of Africa.

“It is very significant not only for Africa but for the whole entire world. Because this is the new beginning in Ethiopian history and prime minister’s effort should be commended by all the people irrespective of boundaries,” he underscored.

Sean Jones, Mission Director of USAID in Ethiopia said other leaders throughout continent and African people are watching Ethiopia and Prime Minister Aby’s leadership as well as his efforts.

According to Jones, US is continuing to support the liberalization process of the economy and political system being undertaken by the Noble Peace Prize winner Abiy.

“Currently and in the future we are the largest bilateral partner and donor to Ethiopia. We will continue to mobilize our resources, experts and talents to implement Ethiopian recent vision.”