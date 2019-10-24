PM Abiy, President El Sisi Holding Talks in Sochi, Russia

ENA, October 24/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are on bilateral talks at the sideline of Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.



The two leaders are discussing issues related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and other bilateral issues.

Addressing the questions raised from members of HPR on Tuesday, PM Abiy said “I will hold talks with President el-Sisi at the sideline of Russia-Africa Summit particularly on GERD and we will settle things”.

Last week Ethiopia affirmed its firm stands not to accept any mediation other than the tripartite consultations on the filling and operation of GERD.

Office of the Prime Minister has also announced that Ethiopia stands ready to resolve any differences and outstanding concerns by consultation among the three riparian countries.