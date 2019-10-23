Vladmir Putin Holds Talks with African Leaders

Addis Ababa October 23/2019 Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussion with African Leaders and regional organizations today.

Current Chairperson of African Union, Abdel Fetah el Sisi and African Union Commissioner Mousa Faki Mahamat and many African leaders, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attended the discussion.

The meeting mainly focused on strengthening African economic integration and cooperation of the continent with Russia.

During the occasion, President Putin said his country is interested to double the cooperation with Africa in the coming years.

Russia had provided support for Africans when they were under colony, he noted.

He also briefed the leaders about Russia’s support toward efforts to create African Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA).

The establishment of the trade area would create good opportunity for Russia-Africa cooperation.

On the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum taking place in Sochi, Russia, President Putin and Prime Minister Abiy also held discussion about strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.