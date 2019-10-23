Second Generation Health Extension Program to be Implemented in 4,500 Clinics

Addis Ababa October 23/2019 The second generation health extension program will be implemented across the nation at 4,500 identified health clinics this Ethiopian fiscal year, according to Ministry of Health.



Health Minister Dr. Amir Aman told ENA that the second generation health extension program that started with 1,600 health clinics last Ethiopian fiscal year will be widely implemented this year.

According to him, it is not possible to achieve the global sustainable development goal in 2030 by focusing only on communicable diseases.

The second generation health extension program will therefore focus on tackling non-communicable diseases that are becoming serious problems in the country, Dr. Amir stated.

The ministry is also working to expand and improve access to health services, which is important to improve the health sector in terms of changing disease patterns and population growth in the country, it was pointed out.

According to him, the existing 16 packages of the program has increased to 18 so as to improve quality and access to health services.

Early prevention of diseases is included in the new package, in addition to treating kidney, cancer, diabetes and mental illness.

The minister said the second generation health extension program would be implemented primarily through enhancing health clinic services and the capacity of health professionals.

Dr. Amir revealed that the program will be implemented at national level over the next ten years. The ministry will work with regional states, woredas and partner organizations to conclude the program ahead of time.

With the goal of making basic primary health care services accessible to the rural community, the Ethiopian government launched the health extension program (HEP) in rural areas of the country beginning in 2003.

It the first of its kind to be implemented based on pervious registered achievements in maternal and child mortality, non-communicable diseases, HIV/ IDS, TB and malaria.

The Ministry indicated that the health extension program has played a key role in realizing the health goals set by the United Nations in the Millennium Development Goals.