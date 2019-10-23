AU Awards First Continental Teacher Prize

Addis Ababa October 22 /2019 The African Union awarded today its first AU Continental Teacher Prize 2019 for three teachers from Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya.

Ghanian Augusta Lartey-Young, Kenyan Erick Ademba, and Ugandan Sister Gladys Kachope won the 2019 AU Continental Teacher Prize for their commitment to quality teaching that resulted in high standard of student achievement.

The award winning teachers received a certificate of recognition and 10,000 USD each.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony AUC Rural Economy and Agriculture Commissioner representative, Beatrice Njenga said “the teacher prize is an important and valuable instrument that contributes to the success of Agenda 2063.”

The Union has embarked on developing strategic instruments to raise the status of teacher in the continent and to also ensure quality and transformative human resources for Africa, she added.

According to Njenga, “realizing Africa’s potential and aspirations depends on the investments that are made today towards the development of teachers in Africa as it is clear that the teacher is core for creating the Africa we want.”

The AU Continental Teacher Prize is a key instrument to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in Africa, she further noted.

Award winner Ghanian Augusta Lartey-Young told ENA that the prize is not of her efforts only rather achievements of teamwork.

Speaking about the contribution of education to peace and stability of the continent, she called on African leaders to give due emphasis to education as the “educated people are analytical and cannot easily pick guns.”

The other winner, Erick Ademba of Kenya stated that the prize promotes the image of teaching on the African continent, while motivating African teachers to be innovative.

The challenges of insecurity has made the education system in Africa deteriorate, Ademba said, noting however that the attempts to improve the teaching image through such a prize would make teachers in Africa feel recognized.