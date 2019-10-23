Ethiopia, Russia Ink to Cooperate on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Technology

Addis Ababa October 23/2019 Ethiopia and Russia have signed cooperation framework agreement for peaceful use of nuclear technology.



The agreement was signed during a meeting between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the sideline of Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.

The two leaders have also discussed on ways of further strengthening their bilateral relations.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed briefed President Putin about the national home grown economic strategy and the sweeping reform in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude and congratulations to Abiy for being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Representing the two countries, the agreement was signed by Minister of Science and Innovation, Getahun Mekuria and Russia Atomic Energy Corporation Director-General, Alexey Likhachew.

Based on the cooperation agreement, Russia will provide support to Ethiopia for peaceful use of nuclear energy in health sector including cancer medication and for power development.

The support will include experience sharing in the sector, it was learned.

Prime Minister Abiy is expected to confer with leading companies in Russia on the sidelines of the Summit.

Moreover, Abiy will also meet with top official of Uralchem Fertilizer and Chemical Company and Gazprom Company engaged in mine sectors.

The two companies are interested to invest in Ethiopia and currently Gazprom engaged in exploring for hydrocarbons in Afar Region and had requested for license to engage in gold exploration.