Gov’t Urged to Ensure Rule of Law as National Election Approaches

Addis Ababa October 22 /2019 The government, in collaboration with the general public, has to ensure the rule of law in the country in order to realize all ambitions, including the upcoming national election, Members of the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) said.

HPR members who talked to ENA today pointed out that ensuring peace and security is critically important to respond to any developmental activity or other demands.

One of the members, Alemu Gebre, said peace and stability exist only where rule of law is highly valued. Therefore, the government has to play its role in ensuring peace to realize all the goals of the country, including the upcoming national election.

Institutions such as the judiciary, police and others, including Ministry of Peace, have to be able to carry out their job independently, he noted.

“We as HPR members have greater motivation to follow every step in order to assess whether the concerned parties are exerting efforts in accordance with due transparency and accountability,” he further stated.

According to Alemu, HPR members are ready to contribute their share to the realization of the ambitions of the government in social, economic, political and other national as well as regional issues, in collaboration with all Ethiopians.

The other member of HPR, Seharla Abdulahi said “we, as member of the HPR, have to exert maximum effort to ensure durable peace and security before the conduct of the national election.”

Stressing the significance of collaboration, she said the general public has the lion’s share in creating stability and ensuring the rule of law. “We have witnessed that there are trends that could led to conflicts, but should be blocked as soon as possible”.

Seharla noted that the government has the legitimacy to take all the necessary measures to restore the rule of law and ensure stability at the national level. It is thus mandatory that the government protects its citizens from any form of threat, she elaborated.

All provocative conflicts that have been witnessed recently should be stopped as soon as possible, according to Hussen Dari.

The executive bodies at every level have to prioritize their duty based on a well planned approach that ensures peace in the country, he pointed out.

Hussen underlined that the House is ready to support and evaluate all major activities that target the ultimate respect to the rule of law.

Addressing the questions raised from members of HPR today, PM Abiy said there would be no more tolerance for those who are trying to abuse the sovereignty and existence of Ethiopia and Ethiopians.