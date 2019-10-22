Addis Ababa October 22 /2019 China-Ethiopia Industrial Exhibition Kicks Off in Addis .

Industrial Exhibition which promotes trade and investment between China and Ethiopia kicked off at the Addis Ababa Exhibition Center today.

The four-day expo is aimed at enhancing cooperation and building the capacity of Ethiopian industrialists by creating a platform through which Chinese entrepreneurs and their counterparts could exchange business ideas.

Industry, energy and agro-processing machinery as well as automobiles are among the displays at the exhibition.

Some 46 enterprises from 15 Chinese provinces are taking part in the second industrial exposition.

On the sidelines of the exposition, China-Africa energy cooperation forum will be held, it was learned.

The exhibition is hosted by China Council for Promotion of International Trade, China-Africa Development Fund, Ethiopian Investment Commission, and Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectorial Associations.