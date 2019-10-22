PM Abiy Leaves for Sochi to Attend Russia-Africa Summit

Addis Ababa October, 22 /2019 Prime Minister Abih Ahmed left for Russia today to attend the first Russia-Africa Economic Forum.

The forum will take place from October 23 to 24 at Sochi city of Russia.

This is the first event of this level in the history of Russian-African relations, with several African heads of states including Preime Minister Abiy invited, on the top of major sub-regional associations and organizations.

President Vladimir Putin this week revealed that Russia plans to reach an agreement with Ethiopia on settling the country’s remaining debt soon.

It was learned that strengthening the political, economic and social relations between Russia and Africa are said to be the main purpose of the forum.

President Vladimir Putin recently said that Russia is ready to help Africa without “political or other conditions” unlike other Western countries.

At the summit, particular attention will be paid to the current state and prospects of Russia’s relations with African countries and to the expansion of the political, economic, technical and cultural cooperation.

Moreover, the summit expected to deliberate on a wide range of issues on the international agenda, including joint response to new challenges and threats, and strengthening of the regional stability.

At the conclusion of the summit, the participants are to adopt a political declaration on the key areas of Russian-African cooperation.