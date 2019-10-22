Ethiopia Hailed for its Outstanding Leadership in Women’s Advancement

Addis Ababa October 22 /2019 Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Chief Amina J. Mohammed hailed Ethiopia for its exceptional leadership in women’s advancement.

She made the remarks in a forum that deliberated on combating the scourge of human trafficking with Ethiopian women leaders that held on Monday in Addis Ababa.

According to a press release issued to ENA, the forum was organized by the Norwegian Embassy to Ethiopia in collaboration with the UN office on Drugs and Crime, as part of ongoing effort to launch national ‘Blue heart’ campaigns.

Speaking on the forum Deputy UN Chief, Amina J. Mohammed said Ethiopia has shown its leadership in the fight against human trafficking being the first sub-Saharan country to join 30 other countries supporting the UN Blue Heart Campaign.

She added that Ethiopia has also been a leader in advancing the participation of women in public life, including through a political cabinet that is half female.

The Nobel Peace Prize that has been awarded to the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted his role in “significantly increasing the influence of women in Ethiopian political and community life,” she said.

The Deputy Chief further hailed, Prime Minister Abiy for efforts to increase women in decision making in political having 50 percent gender parity in the cabinet and other offices.

She underlined on the need to harness the energy, skills and resources of all parts of the society to address global challenges and achieve the SDGs to enable women to have a voice and an active role.