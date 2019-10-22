Ethiopia to Continue Construction on GERD: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa October 22 /2019 Ethiopia will continue moving ahead with the construction of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) for its economic benefit without harming the water interest of downstream countries, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

Premier Abiy made this remark while responding to queries raised by members of the House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) following the recent policy speech by President Sahelework Zewedie’s to the two sessions.

Responding to the concerns raised by members of the House, the Premier understood that construction of GERD will continue as planned and “nobody can stop the completion of the flagship project”.

“Ethiopia will continue to build the dam and use it to generate power without committing any harm on the water needs of the neighboring countries,” he affirmed.

He further stated that “The delay in the construction of the dam emanated from our own problems as we should have completed it some years back.”

Abiy, however, noted that mere wishes and propaganda ploy cannot be mixed with the projected interests of the peoples of Ethiopia.

Egypt could partner with Ethiopia’s green economy development by joining in with the move of the country to plant more than 20 billion tree seedlings that could contribute to curtail the effects of climate change on the Nile basin area and improve the water resources in the basin.

Prime Minister Abiy also called upon the members of the HPR to make the necessary follow up on the construction of GERD, a project whose completion is eagerly expected by the peoples of Ethiopia.

The construction of the national flagship project has reached 68 percent, according to Project Manager Kifle Horo.