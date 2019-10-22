PM Abiy Confers with Members of the UNSC

Addis Ababa October 22 /2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today held talks with United Nations Security Council delegation.

During the meeting, Premier Abiy and the delegation discussed on regional peace and security issues, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

The members of the Security Council congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his winning Nobel Peace Prize and requested his inputs for regional peace.

Attitudinal change, understanding the value of peace and leadership without ego is key to unlock and sustain regional peace, Prime Minister Abiy highlighted.

A Security Council delegation has just wrapped up its visit to South Sudan on Monday before it arrived in Addis Ababa.