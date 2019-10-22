EPRDF’s Merger to be Publicized Soon: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa October 22 /2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said merger of Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Front (EPRDF) and other political parties as a single national party will be publicized soon.

Premier Abiy today addressed the House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR), and responded to queries raised by members of the House.

Responding to queries related to parties’ merger, Abiy said dialogue is underway to finalize the merger despite some challenges.

EPRDF has been working on the idea of merger with for the last ten years, he said adding that “options have set based on the studies conducted and all parties agreed on the merger”.

According to the Prime Minister the merger will contribute a lot to ensure peace and unity in the country.

Indicating that the decision of merger to form a single party was evolved and unanimously accepting during the 11th EPRDF’s general assembly held in the Southern city of Hawassa.