Ethiopia, Algeria Should Expand Ties to Economic Areas: Ambassador

Addis Ababa October 21 /2019 Ethiopia and Algeria need to expand their bilateral relationship to economic areas, the outgoing Algerian Ambassador said.

The two countries have been enjoying strong diplomatic ties.

Ambassador Rachid Benlounes made the remark today, during a farewell meeting with President Sahlework Zewde at the national palace upon completing his tenure in Ethiopia.

Following thweir discussion, Ambassador Benlounes told ENA that there are many areas of common for the two countries to work in cooperation alongside the diplomatic area.

“At political level, we are sharing the same vision and position between our two countries on African issues and international arenas. We reiterate our engagement to continue toward in this way,” he said.

Regarding to the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Ambassador said the prize belongs to “Ethiopia and it should be very proud. We are going to share with you as Africa and we are very proud because it was great achievement for African people.”

African Affairs Director General, at the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ketema Haile who attended the meeting said that the president appreciated the ambassador for exerting efforts in consolidating the relationship between two countries to a higher level.

He added that the two countries have strong relations which would be extended to economic cooperation.

According to the director, the trade and investment ties between the two countries remains low and it should be further strengthened in the future.