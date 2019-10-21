President Sahlework Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General

Addis Ababa October 21 /2019 President Sahlework Zewde has conferred today with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed.

During their discussion the two officials have exchanged views on regional and international issues.

The President briefed the Deputy Secretary-General on the ongoing sweeping reforms and the government’s commitment in empowering women.

President Sahelework has also reiterated Ethiopia’s commitment in ensuring peace and stability in the region and the African continent in general.

Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed said “Ethiopia is an important county for us, women in the leadership”.

The United Nations will continue to provide necessary support to Ethiopia regarding women empowerment, she added

Regarding Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel Peace Prize, she said “we take this as an African prize for us and we are looking forward to continue leadership in the future.”