PM Abiy’s Book Launched

Addis Ababa, ENA, October 19/2012 Prime Minister Abiy’s book, “ Medemer“, was launched today in the presence of ministers, regional chief administrators, senior government officials and representatives of various organizations at the Millennium Hall.

The book published in the Amharic and Oromo languages is simultaneously launched in 30 regional towns across the country. The English version of “Medemer” is expected to be out within three months.

“Medemer” provides an analytical description of various political and socio-economic issues categorized in four main themes, including analysis of the basic needs of the Ethiopian society, political and ideological factors that determined the political developments in the country, issues related to the economic development of the country and foreign relations and diplomatic issues that focus on ascertaining the dignity and rights of Ethiopians in the diaspora.

The author mainly focuses on the primary issue of ascertaining the honor and dignity of the people of Ethiopia by addressing their basic spiritual and material needs by employing the basic tenets of synergy as expounded in “Medemer.”