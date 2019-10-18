President Confers with Former New Zealand Prime Minister

Addis Ababa October 18 /2019 President Sahlework Zewdie met with former New Zealand Prime Minister Jenny Shipley at the National Palace today.

The two leaders discussed the opportunities of tourism to increase job creation in the country in light of the fact that Ethiopia is not only the birthplace of mankind but also home to many natural and man-made wonders worth visiting, according to the Office of the President.

Although New Zealand opened its embassy in Addis Ababa in May, 2014, relations between the countries dates back to 1937 when New Zealand supported Ethiopia in its request for continued recognition as a sovereign during the Italian occupation.