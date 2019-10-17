Institutions Sign MoU to Integrate Infrastructural Dev’t Projects

Addis Ababa October 17 /2019 Some 7 federal institutions have signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate their infrastructural projects this Ethiopian Fiscal Year.



The federal institutions that signed the MoU are Ethiopian Roads Authority, ethio-Telecom, Ethiopian Electric Power, Ethiopian Electric Utility, Ethiopian Railway Corporation, Ethiopian Airport Enterprise, and Industrial Parks Development Corporation.

Federal Integrated Infrastructure Development Coordinating Agency Director-General, Almaw Mengiste said on the occasion the main objective of the MoU is to implement the integrated projects plan in the fiscal year.

Signing the MoU helps the stakeholders to execute infrastructural development projects in a coordinate manner so as to save time, money, skill and other human resources from unnecessary wastage, he added.

According to him, signatories of the MoU will be held accountable if they fail to abide by the memorandum and execute projects accordingly.

The proper implementation of the MoU will be supervised by a team drawn from the federal institutions.