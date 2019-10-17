Nation Playing Pivotal Role in Bringing Peace, Security in Horn of Africa: Berghof Foundation Executive Director

Addis Ababa October 17 /2019 Ethiopia is always playing pivotal role in the peace and security of the Horn of Africa, which has witnessed significant changes in increasing cooperation, peace and reconciliation, Berghof Foundation Executive Director Hans Joachim Giessmann said.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day conference on Ethiopia’s Foreign and Security Policy today, Berghof Foundation Executive Director Professor Hans Joachim Giessmann noted that the Horn of Africa is facing serious challenges emanating from conflicts, needs for social development, and economic modernization which reflects the geopolitical interest in the region.

In lieu of recognition of the pivotal role Ethiopia has been playing in bringing peace, security and cooperation in the entire region, its leader has won the Nobel Prize, he said.

According to Giessmann, the contribution has been recognized by awarding Nobel Prize to Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy for his efforts of achieving peace and international cooperation in the region.

Member of Board of Trustees of Center for Dialogue, Research and Cooperation, Tekeda Alemu said the Horn of Africa is going through momentous changes with a considerable magnitude and complexity.

Given a relatively fragile global and regional situations, all have witnessed that Ethiopia has begun to walk through commendable changes, the implications of which are far greater for the Horn of Africa, he added.

Tekeda further noted that the Nobel Prize award to the prime minister has been taken as acknowledgment of what has already been accomplished, and this would be a source of encouragement for the country to proceeds in the same spirit.

The award could also make a difference in the Horn in the sense that it would make the country a viable candidate for setting an example for other countries in the region, he stated.

Peace State Minister, Almaz Mekonnen said peace is central to every activity and efforts are underway to ensure internal peace in the country.

According to her, Ethiopia has been exerting efforts to contribute its share in stabilizing Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan, and will continue to work toward pacifying the region.

The conference, organized by the Center for Dialogue, Research and Cooperation, Ethiopian Foreign Relations Strategic Studies Institute, Berghof Foundation, and Amani Africa, will examine the foreign policy opportunity and emerging challenges Ethiopia is facing at the present in light of Ethiopia’s reform process and the emerging political dynamics in the Horn of Africa region.

Ambassadors of IGAD member states and other stakeholders are in attendance of the conference.