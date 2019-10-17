E-visa Improves Tourist Flow to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 17 /2019 With the introduction of e-visa service back in June 2017, Ethiopia has opened its doors for foreign visitors wider than ever before.

Over 200,000 people from 217 countries visited Ethiopia so far, which the Ethiopian Airlines Group said a result of cooperation between the Group and Ethiopian Immigration Services.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebre Mariam said “the milestone in the number of travelers who visited Ethiopia through the e-visa service comes as good news to all of us in the tourism and travel industry.”

He said “the 200,000 milestone is indicative of the fact that the number of visitors who use the digitized service is on the rise. This will bring more benefits to Ethiopia in terms of facilitating travel and promoting tourism, trade and investment to the country.”

The boom in the global meetings, incentives, conferences & exhibitions – MICE industry – along with the e-visa service gives Ethiopia an edge to reap the benefits that the industry offers.

The air connectivity Ethiopia enjoys as the hub of Ethiopian Airlines Group coupled with the mushrooming of hotels and lodgings further elevates Ethiopia to be preferred MICE hub, he noted.

In the past few years, Ethiopia has taken significant strides including the e-visa service towards making travel simple and seamless, he indicated.

Besides the e-visa service, travelers flying Ethiopian also enjoy seamless and end-to-end service using the innovative mobile application of the airline.