APR Panel of Eminent Persons Congratulate PM Abiy for Nobel Prize

Addis Ababa ,ENA, October 17/2019 The African Peer Review Panel of Eminent Persons of the African Union congratulated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Panel commended PM Abiy in promoting pluralism, releasing political prisoners, opening up the political and economic space, gender equality, promotion of free speech and mediation in the Horn of Africa.

Prime Minister Abiy was awarded the prize for his efforts to “achieve peace and international cooperation”.

PM Abiy’s peace deal with Eritrea ended a 20-year military stalemate following the 1998-2000 border war.

The statement noted that “the panel celebrates the historic achievements with the peoples of Ethiopia and Africa and believes that promoting peace in Africa is a necessary precursor to silencing the guns by 2020.”

The statement further noted that promoting peace in Africa will help to enhance the promotion of socio-economic development goals of Agenda 2063 and the global agenda of Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Founded in 2003, the African Peer Review Mechanism is a mutually agreed instrument voluntarily acceded to by member states of the AU as a self-monitoring mechanism.

Its mandate is to encourage conformity in regard to political, economic and corporate governance values, codes and standards, among African countries.