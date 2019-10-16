Israeli PM Netanyahu Congratulates Premier Abiy

Addis Ababa October 16 /2019 Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed on winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

According to a statement from Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Premier Abiy and Netanyahu held talks over the phone on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Premier Abiy told Prime Minister Netanyahu that he was impressed by his visit to Israel last month and that he admires the developments that have taken place in Israel in recent years.

Abiy also invited the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make an official visit to Ethiopia, the statement added.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded Prime Minister Abiy the 2019 World Peace Prize last Friday for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with Eritrea.