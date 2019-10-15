EU Launches RESET Plus Innovation Fund in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 15 /2019 European Union (EU) launched today RESET Plus Innovation Fund program to build resilience in Ethiopia through social innovation.

The four years program, which worth 8 million Euros, is financed by EU under European Union Trust Fund in Africa.

The RESET Plus Innovation Fund resilience is an initiative of the European Union (EU) to foster social innovation that enhances resilience-building in five regions of Ethiopia.

Launching the program, Deputy Head of EU Delegation, Luca Zampetti said initiative is aimed at supporting innovations to bring systematic change for resilience building in Ethiopia.

It is expected to improve the livelihoods and resilience of 20, 000 people, particularly in drought prone areas, of which half of them are women, she added.

Climate change, livestock, family planning, sanitation and agriculture are among the eligible thematic areas for funding.

According to her, the fund targets 41 Woredas from Oromia, Amhara, Afar, Somalia, Southern Nation Nationalities and People Regions.

State Minister of Innovation and Technology, Sisay Tola said the program is important to create sustainable growth to change the livelihood of the people.

Fostering innovation and technology is the top priority of the ministry, he said adding that the fund is in line with the various initiatives of the ministry.

The program will be implemented by ICCO cooperation, which is a Dutch NGO.

EU has invested more than 200 million Euros on different resilience building programmes in Ethiopia since 2012.