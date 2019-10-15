President Putin Congratulates PM Abiy Ahmed

Addis Ababa October 15 /2019 Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his winning the 2019 World Peace Nobel Prize, according to Russian Embassy in Ethiopia.



The President indicated that the decision of the Nobel Committee becomes a deserved appraisal for the Prime Minister’s contribution to rapprochement between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

He reaffirmed Russian commitment to support the efforts of the Prime Minister in stabilizing the East African region, as well as developing constructive international cooperation on African continent.