PM Abiy Confers with Finnish President

Addis Ababa October 15 /2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö and his delegation on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed on ways of strengthening Africa and Europe relations on the bases of mutual benefits.

President Sauli Niinistö expressed his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Abiy on winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

Prime Minister Abiy on his part said the prize is 10 percent recognition and 90 percent assignment to work harder for peace.

Abiy also shared key milestones of the reforms and the development priority areas that the government is currently working on and the means by which the Finnish government can support.

President Sauli Niinistö is in a two-day official visit to Ethiopia since Monday.

Finland and Ethiopia has established diplomatic relations since 1959, it was learned.