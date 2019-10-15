Finland Extends 60 Million Euro to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 15 /2019 The government of Finland has extended 60 million Euro financial support to Ethiopia for development projects to be implemented over the next four years.



President Sahlework Zewdie today received Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the National Palace.

The two presidents discussed on a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of common concerns and agreed to enhance trade and investment.

On the occasion, Ethiopia and Finland have signed a 60 million Euro financial support agreement for education, rural development and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) program.

President Sahlework and Finish President Sauli Niinisto have witnessed the signing ceremony which was held at the National Palace.

The agreement was signed by Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide and Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ville Skinnari.

The two presidents have also discussed on ways to further heighten Finland’s support to the ongoing reform in Ethiopia.

In financial terms, Ethiopia is Finland’s biggest development partner in Africa.