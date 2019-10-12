Ethiopia, Sudan Agree to Elevate Multifaceted Cooperation

Addis Ababa October 12 /2019 Ethiopia and Sudan have agreed to enhance their multifaceted bilateral cooperation to the next level, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his counterpart Abdalla Hamdok held discussion about various issues of mutual interest and issued joint communiqué yesterday.

The communiqué stated that the leaders of the two countries had fruitful discussion about bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Accordingly, the leader of two countries agreed to further consolidate the multifaceted cooperation that exists between the two sisterly countries to the next level.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reaffirmed his commitment to work with the Government of Sudan in de-listing Sudan from the US list of countries sponsoring terrorism and lifting the sanctions.

Following the bilateral discussion led by the two leaders, the respective ministers of foreign affairs, defense, energy and mining, trade and industry and intelligence service of the two countries engaged in direct consultations on fostering mutual cooperation in their respective areas.

They emphasized the importance of further strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the area of agriculture and energy.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was the first to congratulate PM Abiy Ahmed for winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded in recognition of his valuable contribution to regional peace and stability.