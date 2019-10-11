World Leaders, Int’l Organization Heads Congratulate PM Abiy

Addis Ababa ENA October 11/2019 World leaders have been congratulating PM Abiy Ahmed on his winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize today.



Among the leaders of countries and international leaders who sent congratulatory is Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who said ” … I have been deeply impressed by his (Abiy Ahmed’s) outstanding leadership in such efforts as the re-establishment of diplomatic relation with Eritrea after 20 years of severance, mediation in the processes in South Sudan and in Sudan, as well as his domestic reform efforts in Ethiopia.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, in his congratulatory statement said PM Ahmed deserves the international recognition noting that the Ethiopian leader is outstanding in his pursuit for peace, reconciliation and stability in Ethiopia, the Horn of Africa region and the entire continent.

“I am delighted for my brother Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Award. Prime Minister Ahmed fully deserves the recognition,” he pointed out.

“Prime Minister Ahmed stands out as a relentless champion for peace, stability and prosperity of his country, our region and the entire African continent,” Kenyatta stated.

Similarly, President George Weah of Liberia, Nigerian President Mohamed Buhari, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed congratulated the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini said on her part the award is recognition to a man of courage and to a generation of Africans working for change and reconciliation.

“His leadership in establishing a dialogue between Ethiopia and Eritrea is giving hope not only to two countries, but to the whole region and to an entire continent.”

She added that the premier has shown the path to reconciliation that can be long and difficult; peace is always possible, even after decades of conflict.

According to her, The European Union strongly supports the positive change Prime Minister Abiy is bringing to Ethiopia and to the Horn of Africa, and will continue to support the country and the region on its road to peace.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said today’s awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is a huge testament to his efforts to bring peace to his country and beyond.

He recalled the country’s long history of welcoming and hosting refugees from across the region for decades by allowing refugees to be better integrated into society.

“The country is not only upholding its international refugee law obligations, but is a model for other refugee-hosting nations around the world,” Grandi added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guteres, WHO General-Director Tedros Adhanom, and Human Rights Activist Ana Gomes and others also extended their congratulatory messages.