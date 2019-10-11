Mexico Pledges to Support Ethiopia in Capacity Building, Technical Cooperation

Addis Ababa ENA October 11/2019 Mexico has expressed its commitment to support Ethiopia in capacity building and technical cooperation in order to realize the ongoing reform.



Following discussion with Foreign Affairs State Minister Markos Tekle today, Mexico’s Deputy Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Julian Ventura, said Mexico is ready to engage and help in capacity building and technical cooperation efforts of the government’s priorities.

“We are closely following what Ethiopia is doing to generate more economic growth to fight poverty,” he stated.

Mexico is looking at what the country is doing with great interest, the deputy secretary said, adding that his country has also been experiencing similar challenges, and there is full cooperation in that regard.

“We are friendly partners on these issues and anything that has a specific area in which the Ethiopian authorities feel that we can make a contribution. We will always be there to engage and help in capacity building and technical cooperation efforts,” Ventura stated.

Congratulating PM Abiy Ahmed for winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, he said it reflects Ethiopia’s commitment to dialogue and cooperation as a way of solving international challenges.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Markos Tekle said on his part that Mexico is a historical ally of Ethiopia and one of the five countries to denounce the invasion of fascist Italy.

Despite the longstanding relations of the two countries, trade and investment ties have not reached the desired level. So, the state minister noted that trade and investment relations need to be strengthened.