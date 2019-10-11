PM Abiy Wins World Noble Peace Prize

Addis Ababa October 11 /2019 The Nobel Peace Prize of 2019 was awarded to Abiy Ahmed Ali “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has won the Noble Prize for Peace of 2019 for his distinguished services to peace and particularly his decisive move to resolve the two decade stalemate with neighboring Eritrea.

His initiations have also contributed to peace and reconciliation in the Eastern and North Eastern Africa region.

The Norwegian Noble Prize Committee noted that Prime Minister Abiy deserves recognition and encouragement.

Closing the gender parity in his cabinet is also part of the many achievements he has remarkably been lauded.