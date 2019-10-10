“University-Industry Linkage Weak”: Science, Higher Education Minister

Addis Ababa October 10 /2019 The university-industry linkage in Ethiopia is weak and not at the desired level, according to Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Speaking at the Education, Training, Research Institutes-Industry Linkage Counsel meeting held today, Science and Higher Education Minister Professor Hirut Woldemariam said “the reason for the weak university-industry linkage lies both on the universities and the industries.”

Ethiopia has got 50 higher public education institutions, 4 private universities, 200 private colleges, 1,500 technical and vocational education and training institutes as well as other various research institutes.

According to the minister, “universities solely focus on academic issues than research while the studies or researches are more of promotional than problem solving.”

So there is a major gap of commitment between higher education institutions and the industries, she added.

Professor Hirut pointed out that the education curriculum and activities must therefore encompass problem solving studies and technologies for all sectors, including agriculture and services.

Among the core issues of the linkage are technology adaptation, applied research, consultancy services, capacity building, internship and externship, it was noted.

Lack of leadership commitment and support as well as lack of awareness among stakeholders, are among the various challenges and strategic and operational level recommendations that have been given by researchers at the meeting of the counsel.

The Education, Training, Research Institutes-Industry Linkage Counsel comprised of 27 members from about 26 institutions is working to enhance the linkage, it was learned.