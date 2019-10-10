National Flag Day to be Observed on Monday

Addis Ababa October 10 /2019 The 12th National Flag Day will be observed on Monday, October 13, according to the House of People’s Representatives (HPR).

According to a statement issued by HPR today, the celebration would serve as a platform for holding discussions to clarify questions raised by the public with regard to the ongoing reform.

The theme for this year’s National Flag Day is: ” Our flag, the total sum of our diversity and a pillar for unity.”

It will also give opportunity to discuss common values that strengthen the unity of the country among political parties and their supporters.

Though there is by and large agreement that the flag has been a symbol of sovereignty of the country, it has become difficult to create consensus on the emblem of the flag, the statement observed. The differences could be resolved legally and through discussion over time, it added.

In light of this, the House urged the people to respect the flag of the republic until organized decision is made about the flag.

The National Flag Day is celebrated every year on the first Monday of the Ethiopian month of Tikimt (October).