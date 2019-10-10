HPR Looks into Various Draft Bills in First Regular Session

Addis Ababa October 10 /2019 The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) has referred today various draft bills on loan agreements to the Revenues, Budget and Finance Standing Committee.

Among the draft bills referred to the standing committee in the first regular session today is the 300-million-USD concessional loan agreement between Ethiopia and International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank.

The loan is expected to be used for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Program to be implemented across the country.

In addition, the House referred the 280-million-USD loan agreement between Ethiopia and International Development Association for Lowland Resilience Livelihood Project to be implemented in six regional states. The loan will be augmented with 70 million USD contribution by the government.

Moreover, the soft loan agreement between Ethiopia and Korea Export-Import Bank amounting to 170 million USD was also referred to the committee.

The loan will be used for the extension of national electricity grid power transmission project.

Besides, the soft loan agreement between Korea Export-Import Bank amounting to 94 million USD for rural development and enhancement of product and productivity was among the referred bills.

Similarly, the 85 million Euros loan and 15 million aid agreement between Ethiopia and French Development Agency (AFD) to support the economic reform in Ethiopia was referred.

The agreement between Ethiopia and Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa amounting to 44 million USD, in addition to the country’s 22.2 million USD contribution, was also referred to the pertinent committee for further scrutiny.

The fund will be utilized for the Dilla-Haro Wachu road project.

The House also looked into other different draft bills tabled and referred them to the respective standing committees for further scrutiny.