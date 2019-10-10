Sudanese Premier Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa ENA October 10/2019 The Prime Minister of Sudan Abdela Hamdock arrived in Ethiopia for official visit to Ethiopia.



The Prime Minister of Sudan Abdela Hamdock arrived in Addis Ababa this morning for official visit to Ethiopia.

Upon his arrival at Bole International airport, he was accorded a warm welcome by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew and other higher government senior officials.

Prime Minister Hamdock is expected to confer with Premier Abiy and other senior government officials.

He will also participate on the inauguration of Unity Park in Addis Ababa.