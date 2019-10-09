FM Gedu, South Sudanese Counterpart Acuil Hold Talks

Addis Ababa ENA October 9/2019 Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew held talks today with visiting South Sudanese Foreign Minister Awut Deng Acuil on the progress of the South Sudanese peace process.



According to a statement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides commended the prevailing peace in South Sudan and noted that the guns have fallen silent after a long time.

In their discussion, the ministers underscored the need for a speedy implementation of agreed points negotiated through IGAD.

It is to be recalled that the UN Mission Chief in South Sudan, David Shearer, said last month that maintaining the momentum of peace in the country will depend on the continuing goodwill of all parties.