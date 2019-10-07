Opposition Political Parties Stress Need for Strong Institutions to Realize Reform

Addis Ababa ENA October 7/2019 Establishing strong institutions and ensuring their independence is crucial for the realization of the ongoing inclusive reform, according to some leaders of opposition political parties.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party Chairperson Yeshiwass Asseffa said all priorities of the country, be it political, economical, and social, could be realized only when strong institutions are established and operate freely.

African countries have been ruled by strong individuals not strong institutions, he said, adding that “ we have to build strong institutions which could stand independently and free from influence of strong rulers.”

Judicial bodies, the electoral board, media institutions, and especially democratic and human rights institutions, have to be free, he stressed.

According to Yeshiwas, three basic things have to be implemented to make the ongoing reform institutional. These are qualified personnel, structural change, and ensuring legal frameworks.

The ruling party, opposition political parties, religious institutions and humanitarian institutions, among others, have to exerted utmost effort to realize the reforms in the country, he noted.

All Ethiopia Unity Party Chairman, Mamushet Amare said the government has to be inclusive and participatory in order to benefit from all Ethiopians.

“We are ready to collaborate with the government and all parties that are willing to ensure peace and stability in the country. Stability is the basis for building strong institutions,” he pointed out.

Mamushet urged the government to execute the pledges and plans made last Ethiopian year without wasting time.

Unity and Democracy President, Ayele Chamiso said conducting fair and credible election is critical to build independent institutions.

Due attention should, therefore, be given to make the upcoming election credible and take the country one step forward, he stated.

Opening the joint session of the House of People’s Representatives and the House of Federation, President Sahlework Zewdie affirmed that the government will strive to institutionalize the ongoing multi-sectoral reform in the country.