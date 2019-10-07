Gov’t Committed to Make Upcoming Election Free, Fair and Credible: President Sahlework

Addis Ababa ENA October 7/2019 The government will work with stakeholders to ensure that the upcoming national election is free, fair and credible, President Sahlework Zewdie said.



During her opening speech at the opening of the joint session of the House of People’s Representatives and House Federation today, the president said “the election will be free, democratic, and credible that ensures the participation of all political parties and the public.

She noted that the commitment and readiness of the government alone will not be enough to hold free and fair election, stressing that the participation of the public, political parties, media institutions and civic society organizations is of crucial importance.

“If we can make the election more democratic than the previous elections, we will have a strong foundation for our next political activities,” the president pointed out.

Furthermore, she reiterated that the government will work in keeping with law and order by controlling illegal activities that could obstruct the election.

Sahlework underlined that “the election will be conducted by learning form the past mistakes.”