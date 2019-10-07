Africa Healthcare Summit Opens

Addis Ababa ENA October 7/2019 A health summit aimed to build trust and partnership among public and private sectors engaged in the health sector in Africa opened in Addis Ababa today.



Opening the meeting, Africa Healthcare Federation President Dr. Amit N. Thakker said the summit will enhance public private partnership by sharing success stories, challenges and experiences from other African countries and international organizations

It also plans to promote investment of private sectors in areas enhancing health sectors of the continent, the president added.

Ethiopian Healthcare Federation President Dr. Markos Feleke said the summit creates networking, leveraging partnership and form collaboration between private and public sectors with fellow African countries and international organizations.

He stated that the summit envisages to get more government commitment from respective ministries and collaborations among stakeholders to promote private sector engagement.

State Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse said on her part the public-private dialogue at the summit is important as public-private partnership promotes universal health coverage.

Universal health coverage will not be achieved without the engagement of the private sector, she noted.

The three day summit is being attended by more than 350 delegates from Africa and international organizations.

Africa Healthcare Federation is the unification of the five African regional healthcare federations to advocate, mentor, collaborate and unify the private health sector of Africa so as to ensure the scaling up and strengthening of health systems, spurring greater investments as well as development of affordable, accessible and quality healthcare delivery across the continent.