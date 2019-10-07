President Says Ethiopia Will Build Strong Security to Ensure Peace, Stability in the Country

Addis Ababa ENA October 7/2019 Ethiopia will enforce peace and stability in the country through promoting rule of law and building the capacity of security and defense forces, President Sahlework told the joint session of House of People’s Representatives and House of Federation today.



Addressing the joint session of House of People’s Representatives and House of Federation, President Sahlework Zewdie said strengthening the capacity of the federal police will be fully implemented this Ethiopian year and the ongoing reform of the national defense forces will continue.

Internal displacement has been one of the pressing challenges the country faces, the president noted. Conflict that erupt here and there have been the main causes of displacement.

Sahlework pointed out that internal displacement which stood at more than 2 million has currently declined to less that 100,000, owing to the joint efforts made by the federal and regional governments.

The government would give due attention to improve the capacity of the intelligence to detect problems early and develop early warning system, according to the president.

The government will work aggressively to strengthen the security institutions to change the “relative peace into absolute one” in the Ethiopian year, Sahlework stressed.

She also revealed that community-based discussion forums will be organized to build peace.

Some 100,000 persons will be trained to facilitate such discussions, it was learned.