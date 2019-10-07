IGAD Regional Consultative Process on IDPs Underway

Addis Ababa ENA October 7/2019 The 12th Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)’s Regional Consultative Process (RCP) exchange on resilience and durable solutions for internal displacement kicked off today.



In her opening remark, IOM Chief of Mission to Ethiopia Maureen Achieng said “internal displacement has become a global and increasingly protracted phenomenon that requires concerted attention from the humanitarian and development actors.”

According to her, 8 million people remain internally displaced in East Africa, out of which 3.5 million refugees and asylum seekers were hosted in the region as conflict and climate events put pressure.

She added that over half of all population movements in the region were motivated by economic reasons.

Achieng noted “it is critical to look beyond the sheer number of people displaced and appreciate the human aspects of forced displacement and the urgent need to find solutions that are sustainable and lasting.”

“Facilitating durable solutions requires from all stakeholders, including national authorities, humanitarian and development actors coming together to act in a coordinated manner to identify the appropriate responses and strategies,” she emphasized.

Swiss Ambassador to Ethiopia, Daniel Hunn, said many of the IDPs in the region remains displaced while those who managed to return, attempt to integrate, and chose resettlement often face long lasting challenges to access their basic rights.

“Preventing displacement, protecting IDPs and achieving durable solutions for internal displacement remains a major global challenge, not just IGAD region,” he pointed out.

The Ambassador appreciated IGAD for the significant progress over the past years in developing and implementing an approach combining humanitarian and development assistance to help IDPs to reach the level of self-sufficiency.

However, Ambassador Hunn stated that uncoordinated approach is hindering the implementation of coherent response measures to IDP’s needs remains an area of concern.

The two-day Regional Consultative Process (RCP) will discuss various issues and exchange good practices on brining a durable solution for the plight of IDPs in the region.