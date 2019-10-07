Ethiopia’s Houses to Resume Joint Session

ENA, October 7/2019 The state opening of the Ethiopian House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) and the House of Federation (HoF) will convene this afternoon.



The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) has risen for its annual summer recess last July and will reconvene today in a joint session with the House of Federation.

This marks the official beginning of the Ethiopian parliament, where President Sahle–Work Zewdeis is expected to address the joint session of the two houses.

The session is significant markers on Ethiopia’s sweeping reform and the HPR is expected to rubberstamp major national plans.

President Sahle–Work, as part of her opening remark to the parliament, is also expected to present the government’s major area of focus for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The joint session today will commence the 5th parliamentary session of the Ethiopian House of Peoples’ Representatives and House of Federation.