Irrecha Festive Brings Nations, Nationalities Together: Participants

Addis Ababa October 6 /2019 is a celebration that brings nations and nationalities together and creates strong bond of unity, participants said.

Hundreds of thousands of Oromo communities from across the Oromia Region and many other nations and nationalities congregated to colorfully celebrate Irrecha festival at Hora Arsadi, Bishoftu today.

A 60 year old elderly from West Shewa, Gemede Wageri, said “this festival is not only for the Oromo community but also other ethnic groups as it symbolizes unity, harmony and reconciliation.”

Every community needs to promote its cultural values, he said, adding that “similarly all nations and nationalities need to create platforms to further exchange their cultural value which actually is a national treasure.”

Aberash Hailu said expressed her ecstasy in taking part at the grand celebration of Irrecha which demonstrates peace, love and togetherness.

Moreover, she stated that the festival can be helpful in building common values, tolerance and peaceful particularly among Oromo communities and generally the nation.

Azmach Mantemo, who came from Halaba Zone in Southern nations, Nationalities and People’s regional state, said “participating in this festival has significant importance in terms of cultural exchange and strengthening the bond among our community”.

Dangiso Beri from Sidama Zone pointed out that Irrecha celebration signifies respect, coexistence and sharing social values.

The youth need to diligently learn about the invaluable heritage and preserve it for the next generation, he added.

Irrecha is one of the Oromo’s indigenous ancient ceremonial events that takes place twice a year (in spring and autumn) for peace, health, fertility and abundance gained in life.