Ethiopia Stands Ready to Resolve Differences on GERD through Consultation

Addis Ababa October 6 /2019 The Office of the Prime Minister stressed “Ethiopia stands ready to resolve any differences and outstanding concerns by consultation among the three riparian countries.”

The government of Ethiopia commended the Water Affairs Ministers of Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt for convening in Khartoum to continue with the trilateral dialogue on the filling and operation of Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The government of Ethiopia reiterated the right of all the eleven riparian countries of the Nile to utilize the Nile water based on the principles of equitable utilization and causing no significant harm.

This underlines the right of Ethiopia to develop its water resources to meet the development needs of its people, it added.

The government of Ethiopia stated to reinforce its effort to make the ongoing trilateral dialogue success and urged the two downstream countries, Egypt and Sudan to show similar commitment.