UNESCO Will Continue being “Ambassador of Old, Rich Cultural Heritages of Ethiopia”: Official

Addis Ababa October 4/2019 United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization will continue to be an ” ambassador of old and rich cultural heritages of Ethiopia”, UNESCO Representative to Ethiopia Afonso said.

Ana Elisa De Santana Afonso, who is also Director of the UNESCO Addis Ababa Liaison Office to AU, UNECA, told ENA that Ethiopia has ample cultural heritages which need to be promoted at international level.

The official, who participated at the Irrecha Peace and Unity Forum, yesterday said “I really appreciate and am amazed about the diversity of the people represented in this old intangible heritage.”

Afonso further added that “UNESCO will continue to be a kind of ambassador of this old and rich cultural heritages of this big country.”

Furthermore, she observed that it is very important that the majority of festivals are taking place at the same moment, which in some way is the change of season.

Noting that celebrating intangible heritages such as Meskel, Fichee-Chambalaalla, Ashenda in August and September, the official added that “it is wonderful to transform these two months, August and September, into the months of unity for Ethiopians through these cultural manifestations.”

According to her, “this cultural manifestation really is not just only for Ethiopia, but also for the world.”

UNESCO is, therefore, working to strengthen the capacity of the people in Ministry of Culture and Tourism and in cities in the local administrations to ensure development in the sector.

Afonso stated that the organization “will continue doing this by using various platforms like its website to inform Africa and world about the richness of this cultural manifestation.”

She said attention is also given to “promoting strong cultural diplomacy”, as it is important in the sector.

Ethiopia is home to nine world heritage sites that are inscribed by UNSECO, and 52 protected areas.