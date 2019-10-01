Premier Abiy Receives the 2019 World Tourism Award

Addis Ababa October 1/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed awarded the 2019 ‘Leader in Tourism’ honorary certificate from World Tourism Forum (WTF) for his commendable commitment to promote tourism.

President of WTF, Bulut Bagci, has presented the honorary certificate to Abiy on Monday at the Office of the Prime Minister in Addis Ababa.

The president also declared that Ethiopia was accordingly selected to host the upcoming World Tourism Forum.

Based on the milestones marked by Ethiopia in the tourism sector, the president declared that Ethiopia selected as host to the 2020 World Tourism Forum.

Speaking on the occasion, Bulut Bagci noted that Prime Minister Abiy was selected for the award pursuant to his contribution to the development of sustainable tourism in Ethiopia and for his vision in promoting tourism.

He recalled the efforts made by the Prime Minister in the rehabilitation and renovation of Menelik II palace and making it available for public recreation as well as the program for the beautification of Addis Ababa through riverbank forestation program.

The President also vowed to prop up his support to the Beautifying Sheger Project, which was imitated by Prime Minister Abiy.

The next WTF in which global investors and renowned professionals in the sector will be invited will be held in Addis Ababa creating an excellent opportunity for the country to further develop its tourist potentials.

It is the third time that a WTF meeting takes place in an African country subsequent to Accra in Ghana and Luanda the capital of Angola.

Established in 2015, the World Tourism Forum aims to enhance global tourism, the association between local and global tourism trends and strategies for the development of the industry.